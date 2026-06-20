Russia frees 24 Filipinos detained for nine months in Siberia

Marcos’s appeal to Putin in Kazan secured the release of 24 Filipinos held nine months in Siberia, with officials suspecting illegal recruitment.

The release of 24 Filipinos held for about nine months in Irkutsk turned on a direct appeal from Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to Vladimir Putin in Kazan, where the two leaders met on the sidelines of the ASEAN-Russia summit. Philippine officials said the group had been detained without formal charges, and that their case had been clouded by limited information about their condition before Marcos raised it personally with the Russian president.

Putin said he was unaware of the problem and would look into it, then authorized the Filipinos’ release and deportation, Philippine officials said. The intervention highlighted how quickly a migrant abuse case can become a matter of state-to-state diplomacy when workers are stranded far from home and consular access is thin. It also underscored the vulnerability of Filipino labor migrants who may have been drawn overseas through illegal recruitment schemes.

AI-generated illustration

Officials in Manila said the 24 men and women may have been victims of illegal recruitment, with possible immigration violations tied to recruiters rather than any crime committed by the workers themselves. Marcos said Russia had not charged the Filipinos with any crime, a detail that deepened concern over how they ended up in detention in the first place. The Philippine government’s framing of the case points to a familiar pattern: workers can be left to absorb the consequences of fraudulent placement networks, while families and diplomats try to reconstruct what happened after the fact.

Photo by Josh Withers

The returnees were expected to travel home in two batches via Bangkok, with the Philippine Embassy in Bangkok helping manage the transit. Six were scheduled to arrive at Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 1 at 12:05 a.m. on Sunday, June 21, 2026, followed by 18 more at 4:05 a.m. Ma. Theresa Lazaro, who accompanied Marcos in the talks, was expected to receive the first batch on arrival.

Пресс-служба Президента Российской Федерации via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 4.0)

The release came during Marcos’s first official visit to Russia as Philippine president and coincided with the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries. Alongside the rescue effort, the leaders discussed energy security, food security, trade, tourism, and people-to-people ties, showing how labor protection and high-level geopolitics now intersect in the same diplomatic space. For the Philippines, the outcome offered a rare example of consular pressure translating into relief for workers caught in a system that too often leaves the most vulnerable least protected.