Russia halts Don-Azov shipping after Ukrainian attack on Sea of Azov vessels

Russia cut off Don-Azov shipping after Ukrainian strikes hit Sea of Azov vessels, freezing a route that carries a share of wheat exports and links to the Kerch Strait.

Russia temporarily stopped shipping through the Don-Azov Channel after a Ukrainian attack on vessels in the Sea of Azov, cutting a waterway that helps move grain, fuel and other cargo across southern Russia. The halt reached beyond the immediate strike damage because the channel links the Don River with the Sea of Azov, making it part of the logistics chain that feeds export routes and military movement along Russia’s southern coast.

Three sources in Russia’s grain export industry said the suspension followed an attack on 13 Russian vessels in the Sea of Azov, including 10 tankers. One source said Russian border guards told shipping companies that requests for passage through the Kerch Strait would no longer be accepted from 6:10 p.m. local time on July 10. The notification did not say when the halt would be lifted.

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The interruption matters for trade as much as for security. Market analysts said up to one-quarter of Russia’s wheat exports pass through the Sea of Azov, where the coast is lined by the country’s major grain-producing regions of Rostov and Krasnodar. Even a short pause can disrupt cargo schedules, complicate fuel movements and force traders to shift vessels and loading plans in a region that remains central to Russia’s agricultural exports.

Ukraine’s General Staff said on July 11 that its forces struck Sea of Azov vessels overnight, describing the operation as part of efforts to reduce Russia’s military-economic potential. It said 21 Russian tankers were hit, along with four tugboats, two dry cargo vessels and a dredger. Ukraine’s Unmanned Systems Forces said at least 25 vessels had been struck.

The damage added to a pattern in which both sides have targeted infrastructure behind the front lines, not just troops and armor. In this case, the strike campaign reached into waterways, tankers and export corridors that connect Russia’s interior to the Black Sea and the wider commodity market. With no reopening time given, the Don-Azov route stayed shut as Moscow faced another test of how vulnerable its coastal and riverine logistics had become.