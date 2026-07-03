Russia launches deadliest attack on Kyiv in 2026, killing at least 30

Kyiv counted at least 30 dead after Russia’s barrage tore open apartment blocks, set a day of mourning and sent Poland’s fighters scrambling.

Russia’s overnight barrage on Kyiv killed at least 30 people, shredded apartment blocks and damaged about 130 buildings, in the deadliest strike on the capital this year. Rescue crews searched through rubble as families in the city’s Darnytskyi district and elsewhere faced one of the heaviest attacks Kyiv has endured since the full-scale war began.

The scale of the assault suggested more than a single reprisal. Ukraine’s Air Force said Russia fired 74 missiles and 496 long-range drones, with 25 ballistic missiles and 12 drones striking 33 locations. One local account said 28 ballistic missiles were aimed at Kyiv, a record number for one attack on the capital. Vitali Klitschko declared July 3 a day of mourning in Kyiv as the city tried to absorb the damage and count the missing.

The strike also rippled beyond Ukraine’s borders. Poland scrambled fighter jets during the assault, a reminder that each major wave pushes neighboring states to watch for spillover and airborne debris near the border. United Nations aid agencies moved to respond to what they described as one of the largest attacks on Kyiv to date, as emergency needs grew around damaged homes, injured residents and displaced families.

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Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited a heavily damaged apartment block on July 2 and vowed retaliation, while pressing for faster deliveries of weapons and air defenses. The message carried both military and diplomatic weight: Ukraine is trying to show that Russian strikes will not go unanswered, even as it asks allies for more interceptors, launchers and support to shield cities from mass missile and drone attacks.

A follow-up account of the destruction showed the human cost in sharper detail. Iryna Plekhova, a Kyiv resident, lost scorched icons, charred books, a melted rosary and a damaged wooden tryzub from her father-in-law in the fire that consumed her apartment. Those losses underscored how Russian attacks are not only killing civilians and tearing through housing, but also erasing household histories, religious items and family memory in a single night.

Petar Milošević via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

The broader military backdrop gives the strike added significance. The Institute for the Study of War said Ukrainian forces had largely halted Russia’s spring-summer 2026 offensive so far, even as Moscow continued heavy pressure on Kyiv from the air. That makes the barrage look less like a battlefield breakthrough than a bid to punish the capital, strain air defenses and project momentum where ground gains have been limited.