Russia launches massive overnight strike on Kyiv, killing one and wounding 11

A nine-story building collapsed in Kyiv, one person was killed and 11 injured after Zelensky warned Russia was preparing a new overnight strike.

Russian missiles and strike drones hit Kyiv overnight on July 1-2, killing one person and injuring at least 11 after President Volodymyr Zelensky warned that Moscow was preparing a “massive” attack on the capital. The assault left a nine-story residential building collapsed in the Desnyanskyi district, burned the roof of a hotel in Shevchenkivskyi, and sent residents into metro stations as explosions rattled central and eastern Kyiv.

Mayor Vitali Klitschko said the injured were hospitalized, while officials also reported damage to an ambulance substation and a medical facility. At least five medical workers were wounded, including a paramedic in critical condition. In Kyiv, the strikes added to a pattern that has made hospitals, ambulances, and apartment blocks part of the battlefield, forcing emergency crews to work through air-raid alerts even as their own stations came under fire.

The attack reached beyond the capital. Air-raid alerts and explosions were reported in Zaporizhzhia, Pavlohrad, Sumy, Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, Konotop, and Kherson, underscoring how Russia continues to spread pressure across Ukraine’s air defenses rather than confining its fire to one front. Kyiv officials said Russian forces used ballistic missiles and drones, and Zelensky cut short a visit to Dublin after receiving intelligence that the strike was imminent.

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The timing mattered. Zelensky had warned hours earlier that Russia was preparing another heavy barrage, and the overnight attack followed a stretch of escalating long-range strikes by both sides. Ukraine has recently hit targets inside Russia, including an oil refinery in Ufa, a military complex in the Penza region, and a satellite communications center in the Moscow region. The exchange points to a widening campaign in which both militaries are reaching farther behind the lines, while Ukrainian civilians keep paying the immediate cost.

The scale of the war remains staggering. Analysts at the Center for Strategic and International Studies have said total casualties have passed 2 million, with roughly 600,000 deaths, heavily skewed toward Russia. For Kyiv, the latest strike is another test of civilian resilience and air-defense capacity, and another measure of how much sustained Western support will matter as Russia keeps returning to the capital with missiles and drones.