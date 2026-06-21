Russia-occupied Crimea halts civilian gasoline sales amid Ukrainian strikes

Crimea has suspended civilian gasoline sales as Ukrainian strikes squeeze a supply chain already rationed since June 4, deepening shortages in the occupied peninsula.

Crimea’s fuel system has become a battlefield of its own. Russian occupation authorities suspended civilian gasoline sales on Sunday after weeks of tightening shortages, a sign that Ukraine’s strikes are now reaching beyond military targets and into the daily logistics that keep occupied territory functioning.

Sergey Aksyonov, the Kremlin-appointed head of Crimea, said overnight Ukrainian attacks killed four people and wounded 28 others, though he did not identify the target. He later said gasoline would be sold only to government agencies responsible for essential services and security, with sales to individuals and non-state companies halted for an undefined period. On June 4, Crimea had already suspended all cash gasoline sales and stopped issuing new fuel coupons, while existing coupons were capped at 20 liters per vehicle.

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By mid-June, the peninsula was described as suffering its worst fuel crisis since Russia seized Crimea in 2014. Long queues formed at stations, many pumps shut down in some areas, and authorities moved to protect summer travel as the tourist season began. Crimea’s Tourism Ministry launched a tourist hotline amid the shortage, while reports said private fuel brought over the Kerch Bridge faced limits and some motorists were restricted to carrying 100 liters per vehicle. In a market increasingly distorted by scarcity, speculators were reportedly reselling gasoline at double market prices.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Sunday that a Crimean oil depot and an oil transport facility in Russia’s southern Krasnodar region were among the targets. He described the campaign as Ukraine’s “long-range sanctions” against Russia’s energy infrastructure. Reuters has reported that Ukraine has been striking refineries, depots, pipelines and tanker trucks feeding Crimea, as well as routes through Russian-controlled territory, including the Kerch Bridge corridor. Russian officials have acknowledged repeated disruptions, even as Moscow has denied a broader supply crisis.

Photo by Mo Eid

The pressure on Crimea has wider implications for Russia’s war economy. Reuters reported fuel shortages in 13 Russian regions, suggesting the strain is not isolated to the occupied peninsula. Crimea remains strategically important because of the Russian Black Sea Fleet base in Sevastopol and its role as a logistics hub for the war effort, making its fuel supply lines a vulnerable point where infrastructure attacks can reshape the conflict without changing front lines.