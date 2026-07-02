Russia pounds Kyiv with missiles and drones, killing at least 17

Kyiv was hit for about 11 hours, leaving at least 17 dead as missiles and drones struck apartment blocks, an ambulance substation and other civilian sites.

Russia’s overnight missile and drone barrage on Kyiv killed at least 17 people and wounded dozens more, striking apartment blocks, an ambulance substation and other civilian sites across roughly 30 locations in the capital. Kyiv officials said the assault lasted about 11 hours, with rescue crews working through the day as the death toll kept rising from an early count of at least 13 killed and 86 injured.

The attack came hours after Volodymyr Zelensky warned that Russia was preparing a “massive” strike, and it landed as Ukraine has widened its own long-range drone campaign inside Russia. Ukrainian drones have hit Moscow-area energy infrastructure, refineries inside Russia and targets in occupied Crimea, a pattern that has steadily pushed the war farther beyond the front line.

Moscow said it struck Ukraine in retaliation for recent attacks, but the response again centered on Ukraine’s cities rather than any sign of restraint. The strikes damaged residential buildings and civilian infrastructure, including the ambulance substation, and left Kyiv digging through the wreckage as officials revised casualty figures upward through the day.

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Poland reacted during the Russian assault by scrambling fighter jets and putting ground-based air defense and radar systems on alert. The Armed Forces Operational Command said Polish aircraft were operating and that no violation of Polish airspace had been recorded, reflecting how quickly Russian barrages over Ukraine can force NATO’s eastern flank onto alert.

The latest strike also sharpened Zelensky’s push for stronger European air defenses and more missile interceptors. He has pressed for a more capable anti-ballistic shield across Europe, along with additional Patriot interceptors, as Russian missiles continue to reach Ukrainian cities with lethal effect.

Petar Milošević via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

The escalation has now settled into a clear pattern: Ukraine carries the war into Russia with drones, and Putin answers with heavier fire on Ukrainian civilians. That response may be meant as retaliation and deterrence, but it also shows the limits of Moscow’s options, with the Kremlin still reaching for the fastest weapon it has left, sustained strikes on cities, when the battlefield moves in ways it does not control.