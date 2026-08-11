Russia releases former U.S. Marine Robert Gilman after four years detained

Russia freed former Marine Robert Gilman after more than four years, sending him to Texas for treatment as his family feared he was near death.

Russia released former U.S. Marine Robert Gilman after more than four years in detention, and he was headed to a U.S. military hospital in Texas for medical and psychological assessment and treatment. A State Department spokesperson said the release came on humanitarian grounds.

Gilman, a U.S. citizen from Massachusetts, had been held in Russia since January 2022 after an incident involving a Russian police officer. He was convicted of assaulting, beating or kicking the officer, and early reporting said he received a 3 1/2-year sentence before later accounts said the term was extended to 10 years. The case stretched across the worst years of U.S.-Russia confrontation, including the war in Ukraine, and became one of the more closely watched detentions involving an American in Russia.

The final days before his release were marked by mounting alarm over his condition. Reuters reported on Aug. 6 that Gilman’s sister and advocacy groups said he may have been near death. Family members told The New York Times on Aug. 7 that he was unresponsive after mistreatment in Russian detention, was being fed through a tube and was in a dissociative stupor. The Boston Globe reported on Aug. 8 that the Lowell man was in a Russian hospital, and his family described him as dying there. PBS NewsHour said on Aug. 10 that relatives believed his health was deteriorating and that he may have been on the brink of death.

The release highlights how Americans detained in Russia often become part of a larger diplomatic struggle over leverage, justice and state power. President Donald Trump said the Kremlin released Gilman on “a humanitarian basis,” while Al Jazeera reported that the U.S. government had recently designated him as wrongfully detained. That framing points to a quiet channel rather than a broad thaw: the result was real, but it did not come with signs of a wider reset in U.S.-Russia ties.

The AP said five other Americans remain imprisoned in Russia with deteriorating medical issues, according to Global Reach, the advocacy group working to free them. Before his release, The James Foley Foundation had listed Gilman as a currently detained wrongful detainee. His return now shifts the focus to the Americans still held abroad and to whether the same mix of public pressure and back-channel diplomacy can produce another outcome.