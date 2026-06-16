Russia strikes Kyiv cathedral as Ukraine hits Moscow refinery

A Kyiv cathedral was left burning after Russia’s barrage killed at least 11, while Ukraine hit Moscow’s largest refinery as G7 leaders met in France.

Fire gutted part of one of Kyiv’s most revered landmarks while a Ukrainian drone struck Russia’s biggest refinery in Moscow region, a stark pairing of attacks that showed how the war has moved deeper into infrastructure, symbolism and political messaging. The overnight Russian barrage killed at least 11 people across Ukraine, and officials said it involved dozens of missiles and more than 600 drones.

The most searing image came from the Kyiv Pechersk Lavra, where the Dormition Cathedral, a nearly 1,000-year-old UNESCO World Heritage site, was set on fire and badly damaged. The cathedral is famous for its historic frescoes and silver artifacts, and firefighters were still cleaning up after what Ukraine said was a targeted strike. French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot condemned the attack and likened the damage to bombing Notre-Dame, underscoring the shock beyond Ukraine’s borders.

Russian officials rejected responsibility for the cathedral damage, with the Russian Foreign Ministry calling the accusation a fake. The Kremlin said its forces had struck military targets, not cultural or civilian sites. Kyiv has repeatedly argued that Russia is deliberately widening the war to include symbols of Ukrainian identity and places that carry deep religious and national significance.

Photo by Atlantic Ambience

Ukraine answered with its own strike on Russian energy infrastructure. A Ukrainian drone sparked a fire and damaged a facility at the Gazprom Neft Moscow Oil Refinery, the largest refinery in the Moscow region, about 500 kilometers from Ukraine’s border. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said Russian air defenses intercepted 60 drones over the capital overnight. The refinery strike reinforced a campaign that has increasingly focused on Russia’s fuel system, a pressure point that has already forced shutdowns and fuel restrictions and, officials and market monitors say, has intensified since the start of 2026.

The timing carried added political weight. The attacks landed as G7 leaders met in Evian-les-Bains, France, with Ukraine high on the agenda and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in attendance seeking more support from Western allies. Zelenskyy was also expected to meet President Donald Trump as Kyiv pushed for renewed pressure on Vladimir Putin.

Moahim via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Together, the strikes suggested a war entering another escalation loop: Russia hitting symbols and cities to break resolve, Ukraine targeting refineries and energy assets to raise the cost of war. That dynamic now threatens not only the battlefield, but the diplomatic leverage the G7 is trying to shape.