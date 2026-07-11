Russia strikes Kyiv with ballistic missiles, damaging buildings

Ballistic missiles hit Kyiv before the air alert sounded, leaving one office building in flames and damaging a non-residential site in another district.

Ballistic missiles hit Kyiv early Saturday before the air alert was announced, leaving one office building in flames and damaging a non-residential building in another district. A witness heard a series of powerful explosions first, a sign the missiles were already inbound before many residents could respond. The strike again showed that even with years of air-defense support, Ukraine’s capital remains exposed to Russian long-range fire.

Kyiv’s city military administration said smoke was seen in another area as emergency crews moved into the city. The damage was limited in scale, but it was real enough to force another response in the capital and add to the pressure on a city that has lived under repeated air attack for more than three years.

AI-generated illustration

The Saturday strike landed after a deadly run of attacks on Kyiv in the first week of July. On July 2, Ukrainian officials said Russia launched 74 missiles and 496 long-range drones, including 25 ballistic missiles that struck 33 locations in Kyiv. That assault killed at least 22 people, underscoring how quickly Russian strikes can combine drones and missiles to overwhelm defenses and spread damage across the city.

Four days later, a Russian strike on Kyiv killed at least 14 civilians and injured more than 80, according to United Nations reporting. The UN said that attack came just four days after another Russian strike that killed at least 30 civilians in the capital. Recent strikes have also forced residents to spend up to 11 hours in shelters, a measure of how long air-raid warnings and repeated explosions have disrupted ordinary life.

Petar Milošević via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

The latest hit adds another data point to Russia’s ability to reach deep into Ukraine with ballistic missiles, even as Kyiv continues to rely on layered air defenses and emergency services to blunt the impact. For the city’s residents, the pattern is becoming brutally familiar: warnings, blasts, fires and damage to buildings that are part of daily civilian life, not a distant battlefield.