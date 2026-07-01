Russia strikes Ukrainian fuel stations, killing one woman and injuring three

A night strike on five Dnipropetrovsk fuel stations killed a 43-year-old woman, injured three others and set off fires at all five sites.

Russia struck five retail fuel stations in Ukraine’s Dnipropetrovsk region overnight, killing a 43-year-old woman and injuring three others, including a 35-year-old pregnant woman. The attacks hit Petrykivka and Slobozhanske, damaged equipment at all five stations and set off fires.

Regional governor Oleksandr Hanzha said two other women received medical care after the strikes, one injured person remained hospitalized and the pregnant woman was in moderate condition. The toll underscored how attacks on fuel infrastructure reach far beyond the front line, leaving residents to cope with fires, damaged equipment and the sudden loss of places that keep cars, ambulances, farm vehicles and evacuation routes moving.

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The Dnipropetrovsk strike came as Russia’s drone campaign against fuel stations has intensified across several regions, with nearly daily attacks reported in Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, Kharkiv and Dnipropetrovsk. In the north, regional governor Viacheslav Chaus said Russian forces also hit four fuel stations in Chernihiv in the previous 24 hours, adding to a pattern of strikes on civilian infrastructure in a region that has repeatedly come under fire.

Serhiy Beskrestnov, known by the call sign Flash, said Russia was trying to destroy frontline filling stations in response to Ukrainian attacks on Russian logistics. But he said civilian filling stations have no role in military fuel supply and argued the purpose is to terrorize the civilian population. Ukraine’s Defense Ministry appointed Beskrestnov as an adviser on defense technology in January 2026, reflecting his status as a drone and electronic-warfare specialist.

The latest hits followed a June 25 strike in which Russia attacked three rail locomotives and two petrol stations across Ukraine, killing one driver. Taken together, the attacks point to a widening assault on the systems Ukrainians depend on to move people, deliver goods and respond to emergencies, even in places far from the front line.