Russia tries to jam Starlink to blunt Ukraine’s drone strikes

Russia's jamming push targeted Starlink as Ukraine's cheap mid-strike drones kept hitting fuel depots, air defenses and command centers far behind the front.

Russian forces moved to blunt Ukraine’s drone campaign by pairing electronic warfare with camouflage, targeting the Starlink links that have helped Ukrainian crews steer mid-strike aircraft deep behind the front line. Ukrainian drone commanders and pilots said Russian units were installing powerful jamming systems and disguising cargoes to make the attacks less reliable and more dangerous. The system at the center of the fight is Elon Musk’s Starlink satellite internet network, which has let Ukrainian operators guide drones that can strike accurately and cheaply dozens of kilometers behind Russian positions.

Images from Ukraine’s 422nd Unmanned Systems Regiment showed service members preparing Shark reconnaissance drones, RAM-2X strike drones and Zozulia mid-strike drones at a position near the front line in southern Ukraine. The Sparta company of the regiment launched a Zozulia drone from that area, illustrating how embedded Starlink-enabled operations have become in Ukraine’s strike cycle. Those mid-strike attacks have already been used against supply lines, fuel-storage facilities, air-defense installations and command centers, and they have helped drive fuel shortages in Russian-occupied Crimea by disrupting military logistics.

AI-generated illustration

not stated via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 4.0)

The contest now reaches beyond battlefield territory and into communications infrastructure itself. If Russian jammers can degrade commercial satellite links, Ukrainian crews may lose range, precision or both, even when the drones remain relatively inexpensive and abundant. That makes private networks such as Starlink part of the modern battlefield backbone and part of the target set, as each side races to adapt its drones, signals and countermeasures faster than the other can break them.