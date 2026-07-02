Russia unleashes massive drone and missile strike on Kyiv

Kyiv counted dead and shattered apartments after Russia fired 74 missiles and 496 drones, in a strike officials called the most massive on the capital since the war began.

Russia's latest mass strike on Kyiv left apartment blocks gutted and rescue crews still searching through debris as the death toll climbed into the high teens and low 20s. Authorities said the assault damaged about 130 buildings across all districts of the city after Russia launched 74 missiles and 496 drones at Ukraine, with Kyiv taking the brunt.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko called it the most massive attack on the capital since the start of the full-scale war. The city declared July 3 a day of mourning as fire crews, medics and emergency workers continued to pick through damaged homes and civilian sites. The State Emergency Service said deaths in Kyiv were still being counted while reports placed the toll at 17, 18, 21 or 22 people, a sign of how quickly the destruction was still being measured.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the scale of the attack showed why Ukraine needed timely air-defense deliveries, including Patriot missiles and other interceptors. Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha called the assault a “night of horror” and urged partners not to delay decisions on strengthening Ukraine’s air defenses. Russian officials claimed the strike had targeted military and energy facilities, but Ukrainian officials said residential buildings and civilian infrastructure had been hit instead.

The bombardment added to a pattern that has made Kyiv’s nighttime routine increasingly mechanical. After major strikes, residents have repeatedly been forced to clear rubble, tape broken windows and repair apartments before the next warning siren, turning housing into a temporary asset rather than a fixed place of safety. The strain is visible in the morning after each attack, when families check on neighbors, count the damaged rooms and decide whether to stay in homes that no longer have intact walls or glass.

Petar Milošević via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

That sense of repetition was already clear after Russia’s June 2 attack, one of the largest aerial strikes of the full-scale war. At least 23 people were killed across Ukraine that day, including at least seven in Kyiv, where 90 people were injured and 51 remained hospitalized. The United Nations human rights office said that attack involved hundreds of long-range missiles and drones and damaged civilian homes, businesses and infrastructure.

The July 2 strike showed how little the city’s emergency response has been able to normalize the danger. More than four years into Russia’s full-scale invasion, Kyiv is still rebuilding from the previous night while bracing for the next one.