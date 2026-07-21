Russian attack on Kyiv kills one, wounds 16 overnight

One person was killed and 16 wounded as Russian missiles and drones hit Kyiv before dawn, deepening the capital’s nightly routine of sirens and emergency crews.

One person was killed and 16 others wounded when Russian missiles and drones hit Kyiv before dawn, a strike that landed as residents slept and added to the capital’s toll from a war that keeps returning in the night. The AP put the casualty count at one dead and 16 injured. Reuters said the assault on Kyiv was one of the biggest ballistic missile barrages of the war.

The attack began at about 1:30 a.m. local time and came as part of a broader wave across Ukraine that included more than 40 ballistic missiles and 120 attack drones. By hitting Kyiv again, Russia showed that the capital, though far from the front line, remains within reach of long-range strikes meant to sustain military and psychological pressure on Ukraine.

AI-generated illustration

For Kyiv, the pattern has become grimly familiar. Air defenses, sirens and emergency crews now cycle through the same response night after night, while rescue teams search through debris, put out fires and help residents evacuate damaged buildings. City officials are left to account for casualties and repair critical infrastructure after the weapons have passed.

Photo by Алесь Усцінаў

The repeated strikes have also altered civilian life in the capital. Residents plan around air-raid alerts, shattered windows and the chance that another night will bring another blast, another evacuation and another round of damage to homes and apartment blocks. Even when the city is not the front line, it remains exposed to attacks that reach deep into urban neighborhoods.

Rbrechko via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

The latest deaths and injuries underscored the strain on Ukraine’s air-defense capacity and on the emergency system that must answer each barrage. They also fit Russia’s wider pressure campaign, which keeps Kyiv under constant threat and reinforces the war’s trajectory as a long fight of endurance, with civilians in the capital paying the immediate price.