Russian attack sets fire to Kyiv’s centuries-old Lavra monastery

Russian missiles and drones set Kyiv’s Lavra monastery ablaze as five rescuers died in Kharkiv, binding human loss and cultural ruin in one night.

Russian fire reached one of Ukraine’s most sacred landmarks overnight, setting buildings inside the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra complex ablaze while a separate strike in Kharkiv killed five rescuers. The attack left four people dead in Kyiv and exposed a war that is now erasing both lives and the country’s deepest religious memory.

The Lavra, also known as the Kyiv Monastery of the Caves, was founded in 1051 and is a UNESCO World Heritage site. Officials said the Dormition Cathedral area, including the roof, was damaged as flames spread through the monastery complex overlooking the Dnipro River, and Kyiv city military administration head Tymur Tkachenko and Mayor Vitali Klitschko said the fire appeared to have been caused by a direct or precise hit.

AI-generated illustration

Ukraine’s Air Force said Russia launched 70 missiles and 611 drones overnight, with Kyiv, Kharkiv and Dnipro among the targets. In the capital, authorities said at least 13 people were wounded, with some reports putting the number as high as 20, while the death toll rose to four. In Kharkiv, rescuers were hit by a second strike while responding to an earlier fire, a tactic that turned a rescue scene into another fatal attack.

Photo by Oleksandr Plakhota

The damage to the Lavra carries weight far beyond one night’s destruction. UNESCO says the monastery’s spiritual and intellectual influence helped spread Christianity across Eastern Europe, and the complex has long stood as one of the most recognizable symbols of Ukrainian identity. The attack was also significant because it marked the first known wartime damage to the Lavra since World War II, placing a centuries-old monument back inside the logic of battlefield destruction.

George Chernilevsky via Wikimedia Commons (Public domain)

Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko called the strike a “brutal assault” on people and heritage. Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said Ukraine was opening procedures through UNESCO and other international mechanisms for an immediate response, while Metropolitan Epiphanius of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine condemned the attack as a crime against humanity, history and Christianity. For Kyiv, the question now is not only how to repair the burned stone and timber, but how to rebuild under a war that keeps targeting the country’s memory as relentlessly as its civilians.