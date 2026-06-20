Russian bombs hit Kharkiv apartment block, killing 1 and injuring 9

A guided bomb tore into a Kharkiv apartment block, killing one person and injuring nine, including a 6-year-old boy, as rescuers searched rubble.

Russian guided bombs struck a two-story apartment block in Kharkiv’s Kholodnohirskyi district, killing one person and injuring nine, including a 6-year-old boy. A body was pulled from the rubble hours later, and officials said people may still have been trapped beneath the debris.

Five of the injured were hospitalized and four others received medical assistance at the scene, authorities said. The hit came in the early hours of Saturday, June 20, 2026, when the low-rise residential building was torn open in one of Kharkiv’s oldest neighborhoods, turning a civilian block into another rescue site.

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The apartment strike followed a separate Russian drone attack in Kharkiv on Friday evening that killed a man and injured a woman. Ukraine’s air force said it shot down 92 of 99 Russian drones launched overnight, underscoring the intensity of the aerial assault even as emergency crews worked through the night in the city.

Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, sits close to the Russian border and has been repeatedly targeted since Russia’s full-scale invasion. That geography has made the city one of the clearest examples of how the war continues to reach deep into civilian life far from the front line, with residential districts and civilian infrastructure among the most frequent targets.

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EvgenyGenkin via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

The latest strikes sharpen the pressure on Ukraine’s air defenses and on the international backing needed to sustain them. Each attack on an apartment block, and each report of children among the wounded, adds to the case that protecting cities like Kharkiv is now as central to the war as holding territory on the battlefield.