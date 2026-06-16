Russian drone strike kills rabbits at Kharkiv zoo, stresses elephant

Russian drones hit Kharkiv Zoo’s vivarium, killing 10 rabbits and injuring 15 more, while a nearby elephant was left stressed.

A Russian drone strike tore into Kharkiv Zoo’s animal enclosures, killing 10 rabbits, injuring 15 more and leaving an elephant under stress after a nearby enclosure was damaged. A fire broke out after the hit, but fire-and-rescue crews put it out quickly as rescuers, psychologists, police officers and zoo staff evacuated the vivarium and moved the small animals to safety.

The strike landed between the vivarium, the administrative building and the elephant house, according to the Kharkiv City Council. Officials said all large animals were unharmed, but the damage still reached deep into a part of the city built for children, school visits and family outings. The Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office later updated the rabbit toll to 10 dead, while earlier reporting had pointed to a much larger collection of animals inside the vivarium, including 150 rabbits, 250 guinea pigs, 700 rats and 250 mice.

The attack added another layer of strain to Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, which has lived under repeated bombardment throughout the war. A zoo is not a military site, but the strike showed how far the violence has spread beyond homes, utilities and transport into spaces meant to preserve ordinary civic life. When even an animal park can be hit, the message to residents is stark: no part of urban normalcy is fully insulated from the conflict.

Photo by Vladimir Srajber

That reality had already been visible earlier this year at Feldman Ecopark, a private animal facility near Kharkiv. On January 1, 2026, Russian forces struck it with a glide bomb, killing most of the birds in a winter aviary, traumatizing lions and tigers, and hospitalizing a 40-year-old volunteer with head injuries. Oleksandr Feldman, the park’s founder, said most of the birds died, while head veterinarian Ivan Dostov said the lions and tigers were traumatized but expected to survive. RFE/RL reported that the park is about 17 kilometers from Russian positions.

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Feldman Ecopark reopened in June 2023 after months of restoration following the Russian occupation, yet the repeated attacks have turned animal facilities into grim markers of the war’s reach. In Kharkiv, places designed for education, recreation and care are now being forced into emergency response, one enclosure at a time.