Russian drones damage two cargo ships in Ukraine's Black Sea corridor

Russian drones hit two cargo ships in Ukraine’s Black Sea corridor, including one bound for Odesa with metal and another carrying grain, without injuring crew.

Two foreign-flagged cargo ships were damaged as they moved through Ukraine’s Black Sea navigation corridor, a route that has become one of the country’s most important wartime trade lifelines. One vessel flying the Panamanian flag was headed for Odesa with a load of metal, while a Barbadian-flagged ship had already left port after carrying grain when the attack struck on June 10, 2026.

Oleh Kiper, the governor of Odesa region, said Russian drones carried out the attacks. The Ukrainian Ports Authority said a fire broke out aboard one ship but was quickly extinguished by the crew, and no one was injured. Both vessels were able to continue their journeys, limiting the physical damage but not the wider risk to traffic in a corridor built to keep exports moving despite the war.

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The corridor was launched after Russia abandoned the Black Sea Grain Initiative in 2023, giving Ukraine a maritime route to move cargo toward Romanian ports on the Danube River. Ukrainian officials say more than 130 million tonnes of cargo had moved through the route by 2024, including 81 million tonnes of agricultural products, and more than 5,000 vessels had used it since August 16, 2023. By early June 2026, officials were highlighting that shipments through the corridor had passed 200 million tonnes.

Source: static01.nyt.com

That scale is why even a limited strike reverberates far beyond the Black Sea. Ukraine relies on sea routes for grain and metals, and every attack on a ship under a neutral flag raises the commercial cost of moving goods through wartime waters, from war-risk insurance to the willingness of carriers to keep taking bookings. Kiper said the Odesa region attacks were part of a wider drone assault that also hit civilian targets and energy infrastructure, underscoring how pressure on trade corridors now sits alongside broader damage to the region’s economy and daily life.