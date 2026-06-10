Russian general killed in car bomb near Moscow, reports say

A BMW X3 exploded near a Balashikha residence before dawn, killing Lt. Gen. Damir Davydov and deepening fears that Russia cannot shield senior war figures.

A blast in a Moscow suburb killed Lt. Gen. Damir Davydov, a senior Russian Defense Ministry official who oversaw missile and artillery ammunition supplies for forces fighting in Ukraine. The explosion in Balashikha, east of the capital, added to a growing list of targeted attacks on high-profile figures tied to the war.

The vehicle, a BMW X3, detonated around 5:30 a.m. near Koldunova Street in Balashikha’s Aviatorov district as the driver pulled out of a parking space, reports said. Witnesses and bystanders reportedly reached him while he was still alive, but he died at the scene. Independent Russian media identified the victim as Davydov, and Russian state-linked as well as independent outlets described the incident as a car bomb or assassination.

The killing landed at a sensitive moment for the Kremlin. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on June 10 that there had been an explosion but declined to name the victim, saying the investigation was ongoing. Peskov also said President Vladimir Putin had been briefed, underscoring how quickly the attack reached the highest levels of Russian power.

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Davydov’s death fits a broader wartime pattern that has made security inside Russia itself part of the conflict. Since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine began in February 2022, Russian officials, military officers and other figures linked to the war effort have been hit by sabotage, explosions and killings that appear designed to show the reach of the conflict far beyond the front lines. In this case, the target was not a battlefield commander but an officer responsible for keeping Russian artillery and missile units supplied.

The attack also came as Russian investigators were probing a separate car-bomb case in Moscow on the same day. Reports said security services detained two teenagers in connection with that blast, a reminder that Russian authorities were confronting multiple suspected attacks at once in and around the capital. Taken together, the incidents point to a security environment in which senior military figures remain vulnerable even far from the front, and where the war’s violence is increasingly spilling into domestic Russian life.