Russian investigators probe Moscow car bombs after teenage suspects arrested

Teenagers were accused of helping plant one Moscow car bomb as investigators probed a second blast that killed a driver in Balashikha.

Russian investigators were racing to sort out two car bombs in Moscow and its suburbs on June 10 after arresting at least two suspects, including teenagers whom authorities said had been persuaded by unidentified people to help plant one of the devices. The cases point beyond routine crime: one blast killed a driver in Balashikha, while the other targeted a car tied to a scientific production enterprise in southwestern Moscow, raising fresh concerns about how violence linked to the war in Ukraine may be spilling into the capital region.

In the southwestern case, investigators said a teenage girl was instructed to retrieve the bomb from a hidden cache and hand it to a teenage boy, who placed it on a vehicle belonging to an employee of a scientific production enterprise and attached a GPS tracker. No one was hurt. The teenagers were charged with attempted murder and the illegal manufacture and storage of explosives, and investigators were checking whether they were tied to other similar crimes. The targeted car was later geolocated to the M.F. Stelmakh Polyus research institute, a facility focused on laser technology.

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The deadlier blast struck Balashikha, east of Moscow, at about 5:30 a.m. local time on June 9, when an explosive device detonated as a BMW X3 was driving near an apartment building. Investigators said the driver died at the scene. A criminal case was opened, and forensic examinations were planned. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said an explosion had occurred but declined to provide details while the investigation was under way, saying the matter was for the special services. It was not clear whether arrests had been made in connection with that blast, though Russian and Ukrainian channels later identified the victim as Damir Davydov. Authorities had not officially named him by the evening of June 9.

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Dmitry A. Mottl via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

The Balashikha attack deepened fears that Moscow is facing a new pattern of sabotage and targeted violence away from the front line. The Aviatorov neighborhood, where the blast happened, was originally built for military retirees, and the site was only about 400 meters from where Lt. Gen. Yaroslav Moskalik was killed in a separate car bombing in April 2025. Recent killings in the capital region, including Lt. Gen. Fanil Sarvarov in December 2025 and Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov and his aide in December 2024, have already made high-profile attacks feel grimly familiar. If teenagers were used as couriers, the case would also suggest how easily online manipulation or coercion can be folded into violence, compounding the insecurity felt far from the battlefield.