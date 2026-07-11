Russian missile attack on Kyiv injures 10, including child

Russian ballistic missiles hit Kyiv before dawn, injuring 10 including an 11-year-old boy and setting off a fire as the capital absorbed another wave of pressure.

Russian ballistic missiles struck Kyiv before dawn, injuring 10 people, including an 11-year-old boy, damaging buildings and setting off a fire in the capital on July 11. Kyiv officials first said eight people were hurt, then revised the toll upward as emergency crews worked through the aftermath.

Four of the injured were hospitalized, while the others were treated at the scene. The attack added to a pattern Kyiv has faced all month, where even when the casualty count is limited, the city still absorbs the disruption of shattered windows, damaged structures and fire response in the middle of the night.

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The July 11 strike came less than three days after a major Russian attack on Kyiv on July 8 that killed at least four people and injured 15. Before that, the July 2 assault killed at least 22 people and injured more than 90. Ukraine’s Air Force said Russia launched 74 missiles and 496 long-range drones in that attack across the country, while Kyiv said 28 ballistic missiles were fired at the capital, a record for a single attack on Kyiv.

That sequence has sharpened concern over Kyiv’s air-defense gap. Ukrainian officials have warned that a shortage of Patriot interceptor missiles is severely limiting the city’s ability to stop Russian ballistic missiles, and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has renewed appeals for more air-defense support from partners. The Institute for the Study of War said Russian forces threatened systematic strikes on Kyiv City in late May, including against defense-industrial and decision-making targets.

Petar Milošević via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

For Kyiv, the pressure is now cumulative. Each new missile alert forces residents back into shelters, emergency services back onto the streets and repair crews back to damaged blocks, while the capital continues to face a campaign built around repeated ballistic strikes rather than one isolated blow.