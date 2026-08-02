Russian missile strike damages Lithuania's embassy in Kyiv

Russian missiles shattered windows at Lithuania’s Kyiv embassy without injuring staff, turning the latest strike on Kyiv into a diplomatic warning shot.

Lithuania’s embassy in Kyiv sustained limited damage in a Russian missile attack on Aug. 1, with two missiles landing nearby and embassy windows breaking, but no staff members were hurt. The strike pushed the war’s reach into a NATO member’s diplomatic mission and raised the stakes beyond another assault on the Ukrainian capital.

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys said the missiles struck just a few metres from the embassy, and Lithuania planned to summon Russia’s representative in Vilnius over the damage. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha said the building suffered limited damage and that no embassy personnel were injured. In his account of the strike, Sybiha said, “As a result of Russia’s massive attack on Kyiv, the Lithuanian embassy suffered limited damage. Luckily, no employees were injured.”

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The embassy damage came during a broad Russian barrage against Kyiv that Ukrainian and Reuters-based accounts said involved 35 missiles and 185 drones. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukraine intercepted only one of 27 Russian ballistic missiles in the attack. He also said 18 residential buildings, a school, the Lithuanian embassy building and infrastructure facilities were damaged in Kyiv. Reports from the capital said at least nine people were killed and dozens more wounded, with a partially collapsed residential building among the sites hit.

Photo by Igor Francyshyn

For Vilnius, the damage carried more than a material cost. Lithuania has been one of Ukraine’s strongest European supporters, and its embassy in Kyiv functions both as a working mission and as a public sign of solidarity. Budrys said Russia’s campaign showed no genuine willingness to stop the war, seek peace or enter negotiations, and he called for stronger sanctions and more support for Ukraine.

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The attack also sharpened the question of how far Moscow’s air war can reach before it triggers a broader diplomatic response. Embassies are generally treated as protected spaces under international norms, yet the intensity of the fighting has left no part of Kyiv fully insulated from missile and drone attacks. Reuters-based reports said the missiles landed about 10 metres and 150 metres from the Lithuanian mission, underscoring how close foreign diplomats have been to direct harm as governments reassess security measures, evacuation plans and the sustainability of their presence in the wartime capital.