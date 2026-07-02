Russian missiles and drones kill at least 10 in Kyiv

Russian missiles and drones tore into Kyiv overnight, collapsing a nine-story block and sending Poland’s air force scrambling as the toll climbed past 10.

Russian ballistic missiles and drones slammed into Kyiv overnight on July 1-2, killing at least 10 people as rescuers pulled survivors from rubble and searched for others trapped in a collapsed apartment block. The attack landed hours after Volodymyr Zelenskyy cut short a visit to Ireland, where he had warned that Russia was preparing a major strike.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said a nine-story residential building in the Desnyanskyi district collapsed, leaving people trapped inside. Emergency officials said a hotel and two five-story residential buildings were also damaged, while a paramedic in the Shevchenkivskyi district was left in extremely critical condition. Local officials later revised the casualty count upward as rescue work continued, with some reports putting the death toll at 13 and the number of injured above 50.

AI-generated illustration

The assault drove air-raid explosions across the capital for hours and hit residential areas on Kyiv’s left bank, adding to the long list of neighborhoods scarred by repeated Russian bombardments during the more than four-year war. Zelenskyy’s warning that Moscow was preparing a “massive” attack proved grimly accurate, and the scale of the strike underscored how quickly the war’s shockwaves still spread beyond the front lines.

Poland moved fast in response. The Polish Air Force scrambled fighter jets and closed airspace near the southeastern cities of Lublin and Rzeszow, a precaution that highlighted the risk to neighboring NATO territory whenever Russia launches large aerial attacks on western Ukraine. The response was another sign that the war’s air campaign is no longer confined to Ukraine alone, but is increasingly forcing European states to react in real time.

Petar Milošević via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

The overnight strike was part of a broader pattern of Russian missile and drone assaults on Kyiv, where air defenses have been tested repeatedly since the war began. Even as emergency crews worked through the wreckage, the attack raised the same question that now shadows every major barrage: how far Russia is willing to push the war, and how much more of Europe will be pulled into the danger around Ukraine’s skies.