Russian strike damages Kyiv's centuries-old Dormition Cathedral

A Russian missile-and-drone strike set fire to Kyiv’s Dormition Cathedral, burning 800 square meters of roof inside a UNESCO World Heritage monastery complex.

A Russian strike on Kyiv’s Dormition Cathedral set fire to one of Ukraine’s most revered religious sites, turning a battlefield target into an assault on memory, faith and architecture. Ukrainian officials said the attack killed at least five people in Kyiv and wounded more than 30, while emergency crews raced to contain flames at the 11th-century Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra.

The cathedral roof caught fire after what Ukrainian authorities described as a direct hit during the June 15 missile-and-drone barrage. The State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported that about 800 square meters of roof space burned before firefighters brought the blaze under control. Rescuers evacuated icons and relics from the monastery complex as the fire spread through the historic structure.

AI-generated illustration

The Dormition, also known as the Assumption Cathedral, sits inside the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra, a UNESCO World Heritage Site and one of the most important Orthodox monastic complexes in Eastern Europe. The site dates to the 11th century and has been damaged and rebuilt many times over its long history, including after destruction in World War II. That history made the latest strike especially stark: the damage was not only to stone and timber, but to a place that anchors religious identity and national heritage.

Photo by Oleksandr Plakhota

President Volodymyr Zelensky called the strike “one of the largest Russian crimes against Christian culture.” Metropolitan Epiphanius of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine was even more direct, calling it “a crime against humanity, history, and Christianity.” UNESCO condemned the strike on the Lavra as well, underscoring the international concern that Russia’s war is now consuming protected cultural sites as part of a broader campaign against Ukraine’s physical and symbolic inheritance.

George Chernilevsky via Wikimedia Commons (Public domain)

The attack also sharpened Ukraine’s argument abroad that Russian strikes are not limited to military infrastructure. By hitting a landmark that has survived centuries of upheaval, Kyiv is pressing a case that the war is erasing cultural memory itself. For Ukrainian officials, the cathedral fire became evidence of a pattern that has run through the full-scale invasion: the deliberate destruction of heritage as a weapon of war.