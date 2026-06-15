Russian strike hits Kyiv monastery, leaves 140,000 without power

Russia’s strike set the Kyiv Pechersk Lavra ablaze, injuring six and cutting power to about 140,000 residents. The hit put one of Ukraine’s defining heritage sites under fire.

Flames tore through the Kyiv Pechersk Lavra as a Russian air attack battered the capital, injuring six people and leaving about 140,000 Kyiv residents without power. The strike also damaged electricity lines and sent drone debris into houses and cars across parts of the city, turning one of Ukraine’s most recognizable landmarks into the clearest symbol of the night’s assault.

City officials said the monastery, a UNESCO World Heritage site, was seriously damaged in a direct hit. The Lavra is part of the UNESCO-listed property Kyiv: Saint-Sophia Cathedral and Related Monastic Buildings, Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra, which was inscribed on the World Heritage List in 1990. UNESCO has said the Lavra’s spiritual and intellectual influence helped spread Orthodox faith and thought across Europe in the 17th, 18th and 19th centuries, which is why damage there reverberates far beyond the immediate blast zone.

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Emergency crews moved through Kyiv as explosions echoed across the city and residents were urged to take shelter. Vitali Klitschko said outages and fires were reported as crews rushed to contain the damage, while Tymur Tkachenko, head of the city’s military administration, said the monastery had taken a direct hit. Ukrainian authorities also reported fires in homes and vehicles after debris from downed drones fell across the capital.

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The attack rippled beyond Kyiv. Poland, which borders Ukraine and is both a NATO and European Union member, scrambled fighter jets and put ground-based air defense systems and radar on alert. Kyiv officials said the broader strike wave also touched Dnipro and Kharkiv, underscoring how Russian attacks continue to stretch across multiple regions even when the center of gravity is the capital.

Photo by Oleksandr Plakhota

Moahim via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

The strike landed amid slow diplomatic movement around the war. Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he had spoken with Donald Trump on June 14 and agreed to discuss Ukraine further at the G7 summit in France, scheduled for June 15 to 17. That timing gave the attack added weight: while Ukraine pressed for peace talks, Russian missiles and drones were still targeting the country’s infrastructure, morale and cultural memory in the middle of the capital.