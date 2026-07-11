Russian strike on Kyiv wounds 11 as Ukraine hits Sea of Azov ships

A Russian barrage wounded at least 11 in Kyiv, including a child, while Ukraine said it damaged 21 tankers and other vessels in the Sea of Azov.

A Russian missile and drone barrage wounded at least 11 people, including a child, in Kyiv, while Ukraine struck ships in the Sea of Azov used for Russian military logistics.

Explosions and fires broke out across the capital’s Solomianskyi, Darnytskyi and Dniprovskyi districts. A three-story office-and-warehouse building burned in Solomianskyi, and another warehouse caught fire in Dniprovskyi, adding to the damage in a city that has faced near-daily Russian aerial attacks since the full-scale invasion began in February 2022.

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Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russia launched more than 120 drones and 12 missiles, half of them ballistic. He said civilian infrastructure was hit before air raid alerts were issued. Ukraine’s air defenses shot down or electronically suppressed 111 drones and two missiles, but the Air Force still recorded direct hits at 11 locations.

The overnight assault came as Ukraine continued to pressure Russian shipping and fuel routes on the Black Sea and in the Sea of Azov. Kyiv said its forces struck 21 tankers, four tugboats, two cargo ships and a dredging vessel, targeting vessels used to support Russian military logistics. Ukrainian attacks have increasingly targeted oil, petroleum products and supplies tied to occupied Crimea and Russia’s southern war effort.

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Russian officials said one person was killed in the drone attack and that only four ships were hit. Yuri Slyusar, the local governor, identified the dead man as a sailor on a technical support vessel and said the ships sustained minor damage.