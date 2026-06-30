Russian strikes kill at least 10 across Dnipro, Zaporizhzhia and Kharkiv

Russian strikes on Dnipro, Zaporizhzhia and Kharkiv killed at least 10 people, including a child in Kharkiv, as Ukraine pressed for stronger air defenses.

Russian strikes hit Dnipro, Zaporizhzhia and Kharkiv and killed at least 10 people, leaving civilian casualties in three major cities far from the front lines. The attacks combined missiles, drones and glide bombs.

In Dnipro, regional governor Oleksandr Hanzha said a missile strike killed six people and injured 29. The blast damaged a business, a school, private homes and cars, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said the target was infrastructure while rescue teams worked at the site. Zelenskiy urged Europe to be “as active as possible” in building its own anti-ballistic defense and missile systems.

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Dnipro is more than 100 kilometers from the front lines. Later in the day, Zelenskiy said Ukraine’s response should affect “the Russian state system” and Moscow’s ability to keep the war going.

In Zaporizhzhia, a drone strike on a minibus killed two men and a woman and injured eight other people, including a 7-year-old boy. The vehicle was badly damaged, with blood on the floor and a body inside. Svitlana Komarova, whose husband was killed in the strike, called it “terror” and said people were feeling the war more intensely. Ivan Fedorov later said a drone exploded near a bus and injured seven more people, including two children.

Kharkiv was struck by a glide bomb that killed a 23-year-old woman and wounded 10 people. The blast damaged a tram and more than 15 cars, and Mayor Ihor Terekhov said another glide bomb failed to detonate nearby.

Press Service of the President of Ukraine via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

The latest strikes came after a major Russian assault on June 2 that hit Kyiv, Dnipro and Kharkiv. The Ukrainian Air Force recorded 73 missiles and 656 drones in that attack, and the United Nations linked it to dead and wounded civilians as well as damage to homes, hospitals and shops.