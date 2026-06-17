Russian strikes kill four in eastern and southeastern Ukraine

Russian bombs and drones hit Sloviansk and Zaporizhzhia in one day, killing four and showing a widening campaign against eastern and southeastern cities.

Russian strikes on eastern and southeastern Ukraine hit homes, roads and public buildings in a single day, killing four people and reinforcing a pattern of repeated attacks on cities well beyond the shifting front line. In Sloviansk, in Donetsk region, two bomb strikes killed three people and injured five more, while a drone barrage in Zaporizhzhia killed one man and wounded at least seven others.

In Sloviansk, the Donetsk prosecutor’s office said one strike hit a residential area at 16:15 and was carried out with a FAB-250 guided aerial bomb equipped with a UMPK kit. Prosecutors said the victim was an 81-year-old pensioner killed in her home, and that her husband suffered concussion. The city was struck again at 18:00, compounding damage in a place that sits inside Ukraine’s heavily defended Fortress Belt and remains central to the country’s eastern defenses.

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That strategic weight has made Sloviansk a persistent target. Open-source military analysis in March said Russian forces likely began a spring-summer offensive aimed at the Fortress Belt in Donetsk Oblast, while separate analysis later that month said Moscow was struggling near Sloviansk and was unlikely to seize the belt in 2026. The latest strikes fit that broader picture: pressure on towns that anchor Ukraine’s line in Donbas, even when front lines move slowly.

Zaporizhzhia faced a different but equally destructive assault. National police said a wave of drones killed one man in his car and injured seven other people. Ivan Fedorov, the regional governor, said there were five strikes on the city, and that the attacks set fire to a residence and a shopping centre while damaging an educational institution. Additional reporting said one drone strike hit a vehicle near a shopping centre in the morning, with images posted online showing flames inside a building, fire on a rooftop and a facade reduced to rubble.

Photo by Engin Akyurt

Wind_Mill via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

The attacks underscored how Russia continues to hit both frontline towns and rear-area cities, even as Moscow and Kyiv deny deliberately targeting civilians. They also showed the range of destruction that can arrive in one wave: housing, commerce and civic institutions damaged at the same time, stretching emergency crews and local authorities. Recent United Nations commentary on early June strikes across Ukraine described a similar pattern, with civilians dead and injured and homes, hospitals and shops damaged, suggesting these attacks are not isolated episodes but part of a sustained campaign of civilian attrition.