Russian strikes kill four in Ukraine as Zelenskyy shake-up sparks anger

Four people were killed in Russian strikes as Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s defense reshuffle after six months in office set off protests across Ukraine.

Russian strikes killed four people in Ukraine as Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s dismissal of defense chief Mykhailo Fedorov after six months in the post triggered protests in Kyiv and other cities. The timing sharpened the political blowback: Ukraine was already under sustained missile and drone fire, and the leadership change landed while civilians were still being killed far from the front line.

The civilian toll underscored the pressure on the government. The United Nations said July 2024 was the deadliest month for civilians in Ukraine since October 2022, with at least 219 people killed and 1,018 injured. That tally came amid repeated large Russian strikes on Kyiv and other cities, reinforcing how quickly any single day’s casualties can turn into a broader political issue.

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Fedorov’s removal drew a particularly sharp reaction because he had been widely seen as one of the public faces of Ukraine’s drone warfare and military modernization. He had become associated with the push to use technology to blunt Russia’s battlefield advantage, and his ouster raised immediate fears that the defense establishment was being shaken at a moment when continuity mattered most.

The anger over the move also exposed deeper tensions inside Ukraine’s military leadership. The dispute was not only about one minister’s fate, but about command stability, procurement, morale and trust inside a wartime system that has to keep weapons flowing while Russian attacks continue. For many Ukrainians, the question was whether the shake-up would improve performance or simply add friction.

Photo by Doğan Alpaslan Demir

The personnel changes were part of a broader political reset. Ukraine’s parliament approved a new government, with Yulia Svyrydenko taking over as prime minister, as the reshuffle unfolded amid what officials and lawmakers treated as a political crisis. That wider overhaul made the defense dispute harder to separate from the rest of Zelenskyy’s wartime management.

The Presidential Office of Ukraine via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

For now, the two pressures remain locked together: Russian attacks keep producing fresh deaths, while the fight inside Kyiv over who should lead the defense effort keeps testing public patience. The strikes showed the war was still exacting a daily human cost, and the backlash to Zelenskyy’s shake-up showed how little room there was for disruption inside Ukraine’s command structure.