Russian strikes kill rescuers in Kharkiv, hit Kyiv cathedral

Five rescuers died in Kharkiv as they fought a fire, while a Russian strike set Kyiv’s Dormition Cathedral inside the Lavra ablaze.

Russian strikes hit both Ukraine’s emergency response system and one of its most important religious landmarks, killing five rescuers in Kharkiv and setting fire to the Dormition Cathedral in Kyiv. The attack also wounded at least 20 people in the capital, damaged apartment buildings and forced residents to shelter underground as explosions rolled across the city.

Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said the five rescuers in Kharkiv were killed by a second Russian strike while they were battling a blaze caused by an earlier attack. At least five other emergency workers were wounded there. The deaths underscored how Russian attacks are increasingly reaching not only civilians and homes, but also the crews trying to pull survivors from the wreckage.

AI-generated illustration

In Kyiv, officials said the city came under a wave of ballistic missile strikes followed by Shahed drones, part of what was described as the heaviest Russian air attack on the capital in two weeks. Early casualty counts in the city put the number of wounded at 13, but later reports raised that figure to at least 20. Powerful blasts echoed across Kyiv as the attack tore into multi-story residential buildings and sent smoke into the night sky.

Photo by RDNE Stock project

The fire at the Dormition Cathedral inside the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra monastery complex carried a different kind of blow. The Lavra is a UNESCO World Heritage site and one of Ukraine’s most important Orthodox landmarks, a symbol of spiritual and cultural history that has drawn pilgrims for centuries. The complex occupies about 26 hectares, and UNESCO says the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra was declared a state historical and cultural reserve in 1926. The broader property, Kyiv: Saint-Sophia Cathedral and Related Monastic Buildings, Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra, was inscribed on the World Heritage List in 1990.

George Chernilevsky via Wikimedia Commons (Public domain)

The strike on the cathedral showed how Russia’s current campaign is widening beyond battlefield destruction into the deliberate pressure of terror, grief and symbolism. By hitting rescuers in Kharkiv and a sacred site in Kyiv in the same assault, Moscow exposed how the war is now exacting a growing human and psychological cost on Ukraine’s cities, heritage and civil defense alike.