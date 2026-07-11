Russian strikes on Kyiv kill two and wound 19 in Ukraine

A Russian barrage of ballistic missiles and 121 drones left two people dead and 19 wounded, with fires and explosions across three Kyiv districts.

Russia's latest missile-and-drone barrage on Kyiv killed two people and wounded 19 as fires broke out in three capital districts. The overnight attack hit the Solomianskyi, Darnytskyi and Dniprovskyi districts, and at least 11 people in the city were hurt, including a child.

Kyiv said the assault came in waves of 12 missiles, including six ballistic missiles, and 121 drones. Ukraine's air defenses shot down or electronically suppressed two missiles and 111 drones, but direct hits were recorded at 11 locations. Russia's Defense Ministry said its forces had targeted drone production facilities in Kyiv and ports in the Odesa region, while Moscow insists its strikes are aimed only at military or quasi-military targets.

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On July 2, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko called another strike on the capital the war's "most massive" attack on the city, and Kyiv declared July 3 a day of mourning. Ukraine's air force said that attack involved 74 missiles and 496 long-range drones, with 48 missiles and 476 drones shot down or suppressed, but 25 ballistic missiles and 12 drones still hitting 33 locations. It also said 28 of the missiles aimed at Kyiv were ballistic, a record for a single attack on the capital.

Earlier strikes killed at least 22 people across Ukraine on July 6, including 15 in Kyiv and seven in the wider Kyiv region, while another attack on the capital later in the week left at least 14 civilians dead and more than 80 injured. The United Nations put civilian casualties in Ukraine at an average of 170 a day in July and called the attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure clear violations of international humanitarian law.

Petar Milošević via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Ukraine has pressed for more air-defense interceptors. President Volodymyr Zelensky has said the country needs far more Patriot missiles to cope with the scale of ballistic attacks.