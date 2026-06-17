Russian warship fires warning shots near British yacht in English Channel

A Russian frigate fired warning shots near a 40ft British yacht south of the Isle of Wight, turning a routine Channel crossing into a live escalation risk.

A Russian warship fired warning shots near a British-flagged yacht in the English Channel, about 20 nautical miles south of the Isle of Wight, in an episode that raised fresh questions about how quickly routine maritime monitoring can turn into a dangerous encounter. The vessel identified in reports as the frigate Admiral Grigorovich was said to have confronted the 40ft yacht Bright Future outside UK territorial waters, with no injuries or damage reported.

The yacht was owned and crewed by retired couple Jane and Alan Kelvey, who said they were sailing from Lymington, Hampshire, to France when the shots were fired at about 11.40am BST. They told BBC Newsnight the experience was “surreal” and “scary,” and rejected Russia’s claim that the yacht had been on a collision course with the warship.

The Kelveys said they were about 500 metres to 500 yards from the frigate when the warning shots were fired, and said they had tried to show they had changed course before the shots. Their account places a civilian leisure vessel in close proximity to a Russian naval ship in one of Europe’s busiest maritime corridors, where merchant traffic, coastal patrols and recreational sailors regularly share crowded waters.

The UK Ministry of Defence said it was investigating the reports, while Russia’s Defence Ministry said the yacht had made a “dangerous approach” toward the warship and that the shots were fired to avert a collision. Reports also said the Admiral Grigorovich was being shadowed by HMS Mersey, with HMS Tyne later conducting a welfare visit to the yacht.

The incident carries weight beyond the couple’s crossing. It came days after British forces seized the sanctioned Russian shadow-fleet tanker Smyrtos in the Channel in the first UK-led operation of its kind, and as G7 leaders meeting in Evian agreed to intensify pressure on Russia over the war in Ukraine. For British defence planners, the episode is a warning that even a brief confrontation near the Channel can test rules of engagement, raise the risk of miscalculation, and create a diplomatic flashpoint in waters where allied and Russian vessels are already watching one another closely.