Russia’s drone attack sparks fire at central Kyiv hotel

Drones set a central Kyiv hotel ablaze as additional waves moved toward the capital, forcing firefighters and rescuers into another overnight scramble.

Russia’s latest drone attack set a hotel in central Kyiv on fire and sent firefighters and rescuers back into the capital’s overnight emergency cycle as additional waves of drones moved toward the city. Kyiv officials said the attack was still unfolding on July 1, with damage reported in several districts and warnings that the barrage could intensify through the night.

Head of the Kyiv City Military Administration Tymur Tkachenko said more drones were approaching the capital and warned they were attacking “from all directions.” Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said debris damaged multiple parts of the city, including a fire at a hotel in the Shevchenkivskyi district. Footage from the scene suggested the building may have been the Cityhotel Residence in central Kyiv.

Reuters reported that the strike hit a hotel on a central boulevard and scattered debris across two city districts, underscoring that the damage was part of a broader assault on the capital rather than a single isolated blast. Kyiv authorities said rescuers and firefighters were working at the attack sites as the city braced for more explosions and possible new waves overnight.

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The attack fit a pattern Kyiv has lived with for more than a year: repeated air raids that disrupt sleep, force emergency crews into repeated deployments, and leave residents to absorb the damage after each wave passes. Kyiv endured a record overnight Russian missile-and-drone strike on July 4, 2025 that lasted more than seven hours, and another large-scale attack on August 28, 2025 killed at least 25 people in the capital, including four children.

Those strikes have turned the city’s air defenses, emergency teams and damaged buildings into part of a grim routine. Each new barrage adds another fire, another blast of debris, another night in which Kyiv’s residents wait for the all-clear while the city’s infrastructure and rescue services keep working under pressure.