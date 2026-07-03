Russia’s summer fuel crisis spreads as drone strikes hit refineries

Long gas lines and 189-rouble fuel in Sevastopol have pushed Russia’s shortage into Moscow, as refinery strikes force the Kremlin to consider imports.

Fuel lines have reached Moscow as Russia’s summer shortage deepened, with motorists in Sevastopol paying 189 roubles a litre and privately owned stations in Rostov-on-Don lifting prices above 80 roubles. Ukrainian drone strikes on refineries and depots have contributed to the shortage.

Vladimir Putin acknowledged on June 28 that Russia faced a “certain shortage” of fuel. Two days later, the Kremlin said it was considering importing gasoline. At least 17 regions have imposed mandatory restrictions on gasoline and diesel sales, and dozens more have reported shortages or private limits.

The pressure has been especially sharp in Russian-annexed Crimea. Local authorities there suspended fuel sales to private motorists and shortened operating hours for some services, including public transport and cafes. In Sevastopol, drivers queued for gasoline at prices that were nearly triple the normal rate, while residents elsewhere posted videos of long lines and hour-long waits at pumps.

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The shortage is now reaching beyond commuters. Farmers in Russia’s grain belt fear it could disrupt harvesting, adding fuel insecurity to the logistical problems already facing the war economy. An AP count put the number of Ukrainian attacks on oil refineries, depots, terminals and other energy infrastructure in Russia and occupied Crimea since March at more than 50, including four strikes on the Tuapse refinery on the Black Sea coast.