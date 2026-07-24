Ryan Fox wins first major at Open Championship, makes history

Ryan Fox birdied the 18th at Royal Birkdale to win his first major, becoming only the fourth New Zealander to lift golf’s biggest prize.

Ryan Fox birdied the 18th hole at Royal Birkdale to win the 154th Open Championship and claim the first major title of his career, a finish that immediately placed him among the most important names in New Zealand golf. Golf Digest said Fox sealed the win with a 12-foot birdie putt on the 72nd hole, while The Open Championship described the closing stretch as one of “nerves of steel.”

The victory changed the shape of Fox’s career as much as it settled a tournament. Before this week, Fox had gone 29 major championship starts without a top-10 finish, a record that underscored how hard the leap from consistent tour player to major champion can be. At Royal Birkdale, he turned that pattern on its head by closing under pressure in the sport’s most exacting setting, where four rounds on a links course often reward patience as much as power.

That is what makes the win matter beyond one leaderboard. Major championships define reputations in men’s golf, and Fox now has the one result that can alter how rivals, sponsors and fans see him. A CNN video report dated July 22 framed the victory as a defining achievement, and the timing fits the scale of the breakthrough: The Open is one of golf’s highest honors, and Fox won it in the first major title run of his career rather than as a late-career add-on.

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The result also carried clear national weight. Reuters said Fox became only the fourth New Zealander to win a golf major, a rare place in the country’s sporting record. Related coverage described him as the first New Zealander to bring the Claret Jug home to New Zealand, a milestone that gives the trophy meaning well beyond one player’s resume.

Fox’s rise has long been built on steadiness and power, but this win added the missing trait major champions need most: a closing stretch that held together when the tournament demanded it. In the 154th Open Championship, he did not just win a title. He turned years of near-misses into a result that will define both his career and New Zealand’s place in golf history.