Ryan Fox wins first major title with record Open Championship round

Ryan Fox turned a calm, heat-baked Royal Birkdale into a 62 and then won his first major, lifting the Claret Jug after The 154th Open.

Ryan Fox won The Open Championship at Royal Birkdale, claiming his first major title after a record-chasing weekend that put him among the most unusual champions in recent Open history.

The 39-year-old from New Zealand shot a 62 in the third round at Southport, England, matching the scoring record in a men’s major championship and becoming the third player in two days at Royal Birkdale to post that number. Fox started the day level par, then pieced together nine birdies and one bogey in conditions that were firm and almost windless, a rare opening at a course long known for demanding control and patience.

AI-generated illustration

Fox’s score tied the all-time low round in a men’s major and was the fourth 62 in Open history, joining Branden Grace, Lucas Herbert and Sam Burns. He birdied the par-four 18th, which left him tied for the lead rather than as the outright record-breaker, and he kept the momentum with five birdies on the front nine and two more on his last three holes. In a tournament where the leaderboard stayed crowded, that kind of round changed the shape of the week.

Source: reutersconnect.com

Royal Birkdale’s unusual softness came during a European heatwave, with little wind to test the field in the way The Open often does. That steadier setup rewarded Fox’s control and shot selection, allowing him to attack when the opening was there and avoid the mistakes that can turn a good round into a damaged one. Even with Sam Burns and Bryson DeChambeau in the mix, Fox handled the pressure of a packed leaderboard and kept his position intact through the low-scoring charge.

Photo by cottonbro studio

The victory came after a strong run of form, including Fox’s RBC Canadian Open win earlier in 2025 in a four-hole playoff over Burns. At Royal Birkdale, he turned that momentum into a breakthrough that ended with the Claret Jug in his hands and a first major title secured on one of golf’s biggest stages.