Ryanair's 2026 expansion adds Ireland to its longest nonstop routes, connecting key European destinations affordably with the Boeing 737 MAX.

Ryanair is set to transform affordable European travel once again, announcing new long-haul nonstop routes for 2026 that will connect Ireland with major destinations including Poland, Spain, Germany, and Hungary. Powered by the advanced Boeing 737 MAX, these expanded services promise to open new possibilities for budget-conscious travelers across Europe.

Ryanair's Route Expansion: Connecting Europe

The airline’s latest announcement marks Ireland’s inclusion among the longest nonstop routes in Ryanair’s extensive network, joining countries like Poland, Spain, Germany, and Hungary. These routes are part of a strategic move to connect more popular vacation spots directly and affordably. The official Ryanair flight schedule lists new and extended services, highlighting an ongoing commitment to route growth. According to recent updates, Ryanair is rolling out numerous new routes, further underscoring its position as a leader in Europe’s low-cost travel market.

Ireland will be directly connected to more cities than ever before.

Popular destinations include Warsaw, Madrid, Berlin, Budapest, and other high-demand vacation spots.

, and other high-demand vacation spots. The use of the Boeing 737 MAX enables longer routes without sacrificing efficiency or affordability.

The Boeing 737 MAX: Enabling Affordable Long-Haul

Central to Ryanair’s network expansion is the Boeing 737 MAX, known for its extended range and fuel efficiency. According to official Boeing data, the 737 MAX can fly up to 3,850 nautical miles, making it ideal for longer intra-European flights that were previously beyond the reach of low-cost carriers. Certification from the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) confirms the aircraft’s compliance with strict safety and operational standards.

This advanced aircraft allows Ryanair to offer:

Nonstop flights between cities separated by greater distances

Lower operating costs, which translate to competitive ticket prices

Reduced environmental footprint thanks to improved fuel efficiency

Impact on European Tourism and Travelers

The expansion of direct, affordable flights is poised to boost tourism flows across Europe. According to the Ireland Central Statistics Office and Eurostat, countries like Spain, Poland, Germany, and Hungary consistently rank among the most visited in Europe. More direct flights between these destinations and Ireland will streamline travel for both tourists and local residents, making short getaways and cross-border business trips more accessible.

For travelers, this means:

Increased choice of destinations and travel times

Potential for lower fares due to greater competition

Opportunities to explore new cities without the hassle of connecting flights

Affordable Travel to Popular Spots

Ryanair’s model has long focused on keeping costs low, and the new routes are expected to deliver value for money. Budget travelers heading to Spain, for example, can benefit from some of the lowest costs of living in Europe, making it a top choice for affordable vacations. By connecting Ireland and other key markets directly to such destinations, Ryanair is reinforcing its role as a facilitator of accessible European travel.

Looking Ahead: The Future of Budget Air Travel

Ryanair’s 2026 route expansion, enabled by the Boeing 737 MAX, signals a new phase in cost-effective, long-range intra-European flights. As more countries and cities are linked by efficient, single-aircraft journeys, travelers can expect greater convenience and ongoing competition in the sector. Observers will be watching to see how other airlines respond, and whether Ryanair’s model can continue to push boundaries in the evolving European travel landscape.