Ryanair flight makes emergency landing after passenger sucked toward window

A Ryanair flight to Germany turned back after a window detached and a 61-year-old Serbian passenger was partly pulled into the opening at 15,000 feet.

A Ryanair flight from Thessaloniki to Memmingen turned back shortly after takeoff Friday after a window detached and a 61-year-old Serbian passenger was partially sucked toward the opening at about 15,000 feet. The Malta Air-operated Boeing 737-800, registration 9H-QEU, made an emergency landing back in Thessaloniki with the cabin intact enough for the airline to say the plane "landed normally" and passengers were returned to the terminal.

Witnesses described a frightening few seconds in which the man’s head and shoulders were outside the aircraft before other passengers pulled him back inside. Some accounts said his wife held his legs as he was hauled away from the window opening. The injured passenger was taken to Thessaloniki’s AHEPA Hospital for treatment, where he was expected to undergo further scans.

AI-generated illustration

The episode has turned attention to the chain of safeguards that kept the incident from becoming fatal. Flight-tracking data showed the jet climbed to around FL150, or roughly 15,000 feet, before it reversed course. At that altitude, a structural failure or sudden cabin damage can quickly become a medical emergency, especially if a passenger is seated next to the compromised window.

Investigators are now looking at whether engine debris or an engine failure struck the window and shattered it. Later reporting from Greek media said a piece of engine may have broken off and hit the cabin window, causing a decompression event that pulled the passenger toward the opening. Greek aviation authorities opened an investigation into the engine problem and the window damage, a standard step in a case that could involve both mechanical failure and cabin safety procedures.

Philly boy92 via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

Four people were reportedly taken to hospital, while others were released after checks. Ryanair arranged a replacement flight for the stranded passengers after the aircraft returned to Thessaloniki. The central questions now are mechanical and operational: what failed at the aircraft, what the crew saw in the cockpit, and how quickly the cabin response kept one damaged window from becoming a mass-casualty event.