Ryanair flight makes emergency landing after window dislodges midair

A Ryanair jet returned to Thessaloniki after a window dislodged on climb-out, and a 61-year-old passenger was pulled partly outside before others dragged him back in.

Ryanair flight FR1879 turned back to Thessaloniki shortly after takeoff on Friday after a passenger window dislodged, leaving a 61-year-old Serbian man in the window seat injured and briefly pulled toward the opening. The Boeing 737 NG, operated by Malta Air, was headed from Thessaloniki, Greece, to Memmingen airport near Munich, Germany, when the crew returned the plane and landed normally.

The immediate safety question is what can make a window or window component fail in flight. In this case, the cause had not been officially confirmed, and early possibilities that a piece of engine debris struck the window remained unverified. Former National Transportation Safety Board chair Robert Sumwalt was cited to help separate that kind of mechanical failure from more dramatic comparisons to past airline incidents, where the facts can look similar in headlines but differ sharply in cause and scale.

FlightRadar24 data showed the aircraft climbed to about 16,000 feet before descending back to Thessaloniki, where it touched down roughly 45 minutes after departure. Ryanair said passengers were returned to the terminal after landing and that one passenger received medical assistance on the ground in Thessaloniki.

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Witnesses said the injured man’s wife grabbed his legs or feet to keep him from being fully pulled out of the aircraft, while other passengers helped haul him back inside. A Greek hospital official said the man suffered neck and shoulder injuries and friction burns and remained hospitalized after landing.

The same aircraft had reportedly diverted back to Thessaloniki on a flight to Sarajevo the previous evening, although the reason for that diversion was unclear. That detail added to scrutiny around the plane, but no public explanation had been given for the earlier return.

Philly boy92 via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

For Ryanair, the episode centered on a single point of failure in the cabin rather than a broader loss of control. The airline said the aircraft returned after the window dislodged inflight, and the rest of the flight ended on the ground in Thessaloniki, with the injured passenger still under care.