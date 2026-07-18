Saab beats forecasts as record orders lift defense demand

Saab’s second-quarter orders hit a record SEK 68.4 billion as operating earnings rose to SEK 2.79 billion, underscoring Europe’s rearmament cycle.

Saab posted a stronger-than-expected jump in second-quarter operating earnings as record order intake showed how quickly Europe’s defense buildout is turning into real business for arms makers. The Swedish defense and aerospace group said operating earnings rose to 2.79 billion Swedish crowns, or $289 million, from 1.98 billion a year earlier.

The company’s order bookings surged to SEK 68.4 billion in the second quarter, a record level, and Saab said its order backlog also reached a record high. Sales for January-June 2026 came to SEK 25.453 billion, with organic sales growth of 29.8%, while a related results summary showed EBIT up 41% year on year and the operating margin at 11.0%, compared with 10.0% a year earlier.

Those numbers point to more than one company’s good quarter. They show how sustained military spending across Europe is reshaping industrial policy, procurement planning and investor expectations. Governments are moving beyond emergency replenishment and into multi-year programs for fighter aircraft, missile systems, sensors and radar, a shift that gives suppliers far more visibility over future revenue than in the years before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine upended the security outlook.

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Saab has been positioned near the center of that shift. Its July 2026 press materials included a contract for Gripen E fighters for Ukraine, NATO’s selection of its GlobalEye surveillance aircraft, and an order to equip the German Navy’s new frigates. Those deals illustrate the breadth of demand now running through the sector, from air power to maritime systems and airborne early warning.

The company had already signaled that the environment was improving when it raised its medium-term sales growth target in February, after defense spending accelerated across the region. Friday’s results suggest that trend has not eased. For investors, the appeal is not just higher revenue but the durability of that revenue, with large backlogs providing a clearer path for factory utilization, hiring and capital spending.

Milan Nykodym from Kutna Hora, Czech Republic via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 2.0)

Saab’s second-quarter presentation took place in Stockholm on Friday, with chief executive Micael Johansson and chief financial officer Anna Wijkander due to present the numbers. The size of the order book now makes Saab a case study in the broader European defense cycle: what began as a wartime surge is increasingly looking like a structural reset in how the continent buys security.