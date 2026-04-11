Sabrina Carpenter and Katseye Shine at Coachella 2026

Coachella 2026 kicked off with standout performances, including Sabrina Carpenter’s highly anticipated set and K-pop group Katseye’s unique collaboration with 'KPop Demon Hunters.'

Coachella 2026 launched its first weekend with a mix of pop, K-pop, and multimedia flair, as Sabrina Carpenter and Katseye drew significant attention on day one. Fans and festival-watchers marked Carpenter’s main stage appearance and Katseye’s special collaboration as early highlights of the festival’s packed schedule.

Star Power: Sabrina Carpenter’s Main Stage Moment

Sabrina Carpenter’s set has been described as a desert takeover, reflecting her rising profile in pop music and her growing festival presence. The Los Angeles Times emphasized the excitement around her performance, which was one of the most anticipated of the weekend. With her recent chart success and growing international fanbase, Carpenter’s inclusion on the Coachella main stage signals her arrival among the top-tier festival acts.

For fans eager to track the festival’s evolving schedule, the official Coachella schedule provides up-to-date set times and stage locations for Carpenter and all the weekend’s performers.

K-Pop Innovation: Katseye Meets ‘KPop Demon Hunters’

K-pop’s growing influence at Coachella continued with Katseye’s performance, which included a creative collaboration themed around KPop Demon Hunters. The group is known for blending high-energy choreography and multimedia storytelling, and their Coachella set incorporated elements from the popular animated concept, offering fans a unique cross-genre experience.

This collaboration is part of a broader trend of diverse programming at U.S. music festivals, reflecting the international reach of K-pop and its impact on festival culture. Katseye’s presence also underscores Coachella’s commitment to global music trends and boundary-pushing performances.

Festival Schedule and Lineup Details

The official festival schedule outlines performances across multiple stages for the first weekend, with Carpenter and Katseye’s sets strategically placed to maximize crowd engagement. For a full breakdown of artists, set times, and stage assignments, fans can reference the Radio Times Coachella lineup guide, which provides further context on how this year’s festival is structured.

Attendance and Festival Trends

Coachella remains one of the largest music festivals in the U.S., with attendance regularly topping 250,000 over both weekends.

Revenue and gross receipts continue to rank among the highest for global festivals, as seen in Pollstar concert grosses data.

The festival’s lineup reflects a blend of established stars and international newcomers, in line with the global music charts that currently feature both Carpenter and Katseye.

Looking Ahead: More Highlights Expected

As Coachella’s first weekend continues, music fans can expect further standout moments and surprise collaborations, reinforcing the festival’s reputation as a launchpad for creative live performances. Both Sabrina Carpenter and Katseye’s sets exemplify the event’s blend of mainstream appeal and genre innovation.

For those attending or following remotely, the Coachella Festival Guide FAQ offers detailed information on logistics, ticketing, and on-site policies to help navigate the festival experience.