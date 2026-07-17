Sacramento County woman identified as second victim in San Francisco Bay boat sinking

A body recovered near Treasure Island was identified as Tondra Madruga, deepening the toll from the Volare sinking off Alcatraz.

A body recovered from San Francisco Bay on Thursday was identified by the San Francisco Medical Examiner’s Office as 58-year-old Tondra Madruga of Sacramento County, the second person to die after the 49-foot Volare capsized near Alcatraz Island. The San Francisco Police Department recovered the body near Treasure Island, where the bay sits about halfway between the San Francisco mainland and Oakland.

The sinking unfolded around a memorial outing that had about 20 people aboard, most of them family members spreading ashes. One person died, three people were missing and 16 people were rescued from the water after the boat overturned in rough seas. Clifford Joseph Boisa was alive when rescue crews pulled him from the water but later died.

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The Coast Guard’s search widened quickly after the cabin cruiser took on water and capsized Tuesday afternoon. A U.S. Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin helicopter searched the bay Wednesday morning, and crews swept a large area before the search was suspended at sunset. Madruga’s body was recovered Thursday.

Authorities have not publicly detailed why the Volare, a 49-foot boat, took on water in the first place, how rough the sea conditions were evaluated before the trip, or what safety and oversight measures governed a private passenger outing carrying about 20 people near Alcatraz Island.

Photo by Ashish Durgude

In 1940, the ferryboats Sausalito and San Rafael collided near the island, and the San Rafael sank in 20 minutes, killing three people.