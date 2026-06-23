Sacramento police use drone to disarm knife-wielding suspect in first

A Sacramento County drone yanked a knife from a suspect’s hand during a standoff, a tactic the sheriff called a nationwide first.

A Sacramento County sheriff’s drone pulled a knife from a suspect’s hand during a standoff on Goya Parkway in south Sacramento, a move the agency called a nationwide first. Deputies had surrounded the home on June 18 while searching for a wanted parolee-at-large, and the suspect was said to have been armed with a knife after being seen earlier with a firearm.

The sheriff’s office later released video of the operation and said a deputy came up with the technique after negotiators failed to get a response from the suspect. A magnet-equipped drone hovered close enough to tug the knife away before deputies moved in. The department credited the pilot’s “creativity, skill, and precision” and described the maneuver as an “innovative solution” in a volatile encounter.

Sheriff Jim Cooper said in a later interview that drones are “definitely the future” of law enforcement, and said his agency already uses them regularly to enter homes in emergency situations. Sacramento’s operation landed amid a broader expansion of drone-as-first-responder programs across the country, with roughly 1,500 police agencies now operating drone programs and about 58 in California. Chula Vista’s program, which began in 2018, is often cited as an early California model.

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The Sacramento case pushes drones beyond overhead surveillance and into direct tactical use. If other departments follow, the hard questions will center on policy and oversight: what rules governed the deployment, who approved the move in the field, how the department reviews a drone’s direct contact with a suspect, and what civil-liberties limits apply when a drone enters a home during an emergency. The video also drew online skepticism from viewers who questioned whether the scene was staged, adding a transparency problem to a tactic that may soon be copied elsewhere.