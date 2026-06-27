Saelemaekers seals Belgium's 5-1 win over New Zealand, tops group

Saelemaekers struck in the 93rd minute as Belgium beat New Zealand 5-1 and finished first in Group G. The reward is a round-of-32 date in Seattle on July 1.

Alexis Saelemaekers finished Belgium’s 5-1 rout of New Zealand in the 93rd minute, a stoppage-time strike that locked up first place in Group G and sharpened the team’s path into the knockout round. The result sent Belgium into the round of 32 at the 2026 World Cup and eliminated New Zealand after the match in Vancouver on June 26.

The late goal mattered because Belgium did more than pad the scoreline. By topping the group, the Red Devils avoided the uncertainty of second place and earned a round-of-32 meeting in Seattle on July 1 against the third-placed team from Group A, E, H, I or J. That placement gives Belgium a clearer bracket position and nearly a full week to reset after the group stage, rather than heading into the elimination round with a shorter turnaround.

Belgium built the win through a familiar attacking core. Leandro Trossard scored twice, Kevin De Bruyne added another, and Romelu Lukaku also found the net before Saelemaekers put the final seal on the score. FIFA’s official match report said the goals from Trossard, De Bruyne, Lukaku and Saelemaekers carried Belgium through to the round of 32 while sending New Zealand home early.

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Thibaut Courtois also made history in the match. FIFA noted that the goalkeeper’s 18th World Cup appearance moved him past Enzo Scifo for the most appearances by a Belgian in the tournament, a milestone that added another layer to a night defined by both production and permanence. The final scoreline, 5-1, left Belgium first in the group and New Zealand out of the competition.