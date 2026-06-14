Saibari puts Morocco ahead before Brazil rallies for 1-1 draw

Saibari’s 21st-minute finish put Morocco in front in New Jersey, and Brazil had to fight back for a 1-1 draw in a Group C statement.

Ismael Saibari gave Morocco the lead with a sharp finish in the 21st minute, lofting the ball past goalkeeper Becker after a filtered pass opened Brazil’s defense at New Jersey/New York New Jersey Stadium. The goal came in Group C of the FIFA World Cup 2026 and briefly turned a marquee meeting with five-time champion Brazil into a snapshot of a shifting tournament hierarchy.

Brazil answered through Vinícius Júnior in the 32nd minute, and the match finished 1-1 after a first half in which both teams traded blows. FIFA described the contest as a high-profile duel between two World Cup powers, but Morocco’s opening goal showed more than a quick break: it showed a side willing to take the game to a traditional heavyweight rather than wait for Brazil to settle into control.

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The build-up to Saibari’s finish reflected that confidence. ESPN described the move as a lovely collective action started by Brahim Díaz, whose pass sent the PSV forward through to score. Morocco did not get to this stage by accident. CAF had already noted that Walid Regragui’s team entered the tournament with ambition and humility after becoming the first African nation to qualify for the 2026 World Cup, a milestone that gave the squad both momentum and expectation before the draw was even made.

Photo by Jeffrey Paa Kwesi Opare

That context matters because this was not just another group match. FIFA said the 2026 World Cup is the 23rd edition of the tournament and the first with 48 teams and three host countries, a structure that has widened the stage for teams that used to be treated as outsiders. Morocco’s early goal against Brazil fit that new reality. The sequence was clean, direct and unafraid, the kind of attack that forces a former superpower to react instead of dictate.

Nawfel Ajari via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Brazil ultimately left with a point, but the larger signal came in the first 21 minutes, when Morocco looked every bit like a team capable of matching pedigree with precision. In a tournament built to spread opportunity more widely, Saibari’s strike was a reminder that early control no longer belongs automatically to the names that once assumed it.