Saibari strikes after 72 seconds to put Morocco ahead of Scotland

Saibari needed just 72 seconds to put Morocco in front, and the early strike instantly forced Scotland out of its preferred rhythm.

Ismael Saibari needed only 72 seconds to swing Morocco’s Group C match against Scotland, catching Angus Gunn and the Scottish back line before the game had settled at Boston Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Brahim Díaz supplied the pass, Saibari finished with power, and Morocco was suddenly in control of the scoreboard and the match’s mood.

The goal mattered far beyond the opening minute. Morocco came in after a 1-1 draw with Brazil, while Scotland arrived with three points from a 1-0 win over Haiti, so the meeting carried direct weight in the race for the top of Group C. Saibari’s finish gave Morocco an immediate margin to protect and a chance to play on its own terms, rather than chase the game or force risky attacks.

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For Scotland, the early concession changed the tactical problem at once. Instead of managing possession and probing patiently, Scotland had to push forward sooner, increase pressure and commit more bodies into Morocco’s half. That kind of adjustment often opens space behind the defense, and Morocco’s early lead gave its players room to decide when to slow the tempo and when to meet Scotland’s response with a counterthrust.

The strike also changed the emotional temperature inside the stadium. Reports described the finish as so clean that it silenced the Scottish support, and the shock was magnified by the speed of it: Saibari was credited with scoring at 72 seconds, though some coverage described the moment as arriving in the second minute. In either framing, the effect was the same. The match had barely begun, and Morocco was already ahead.

Nawfel Ajari via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

The numbers made the moment stand out in tournament history. Several reports called it the fastest goal of the 2026 World Cup to that point, and the quickest Morocco had ever scored in a World Cup. Saibari, who plays for PSV Eindhoven, gave Morocco a breakthrough that was not just early but defining, setting the tone for a contest that instantly became about Scotland’s response and Morocco’s control.