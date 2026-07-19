Saka and Mbappé light up record 10-goal World Cup third-place thriller

England’s 6-4 win over France produced 10 goals, the most ever in a World Cup third-place match, with Bukayo Saka and Kylian Mbappé driving the chaos.

England’s 6-4 win over France at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, USA, produced 10 goals and a third-place playoff unlike any before it. Bukayo Saka scored a hat trick for England, Kylian Mbappé answered with two goals for France, and the match became the highest-scoring World Cup game since Hungary beat El Salvador 10-1 in 1982.

The scoreline told the story of a game that kept breaking open after every recovery. Ten goals is the most ever scored in a World Cup third-place match, a record that underlined how far the contest drifted from the caution usually associated with a bronze-medal game. Instead of settling after the semifinal losses that sent both teams into the playoff, England and France kept finding space, and both back lines kept paying for it.

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Saka’s three-goal performance gave England their first win in a World Cup third-place match after losing their previous two appearances. France, who had won the bronze-medal game twice in three attempts, were chasing a finish that would spare them a "chocolate-medal" outcome and give Didier Deschamps a fitting send-off. Instead, the defensive structure that often defines late-tournament knockout matches collapsed into a shootout.

Антон Зайцев via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

Mbappé’s two second-half goals pushed him to 22 career World Cup goals, one more than Lionel Messi, and moved him into the lead in the Golden Boot race. That individual milestone mattered almost as much as the match itself, because it placed Mbappé at the top of one of the World Cup’s great scoring races even as France fell short on the day.

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For England, the result was both a breakthrough and a release after a bruising semifinal exit. For France, it was a reminder of how quickly a match can spiral once the tactical discipline that usually slows a third-place playoff disappears. In Miami Gardens, the final score did not just settle bronze. It set a new standard for disorder.