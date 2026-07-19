Bukayo Saka’s first senior international hat-trick came in England’s 6-4 win over France, and it reopened questions over Thomas Tuchel’s decision to keep him on the bench in the semi-final.

Bukayo Saka scored three times in England’s 6-4 third-place win over France in Miami Gardens, Florida, and then put Thomas Tuchel’s selection call back under scrutiny. Saka said he was fully fit and added that he "would love to have played more" after a tournament in which his minutes were limited.

The performance sharpened the debate because Tuchel had treated Saka’s role as a tactical choice, leaving him out of the semi-final against Argentina and managing his fitness carefully across the tournament. That conservatism now sits beside a simple question: did England lower its attacking ceiling by keeping one of its most direct wide threats on the periphery when the stakes were highest?

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England’s wild bronze-medal game showed what Saka can add when he is involved. England led France 4-0 at half-time before France mounted a comeback, turning a match that had been expected to be a formality into a 10-goal thriller. Saka’s treble was his first in senior international football and came after a spell of inconsistent playing time, a stretch that made his output harder to ignore and easier to compare with the caution shown by Tuchel.

Source: s-nbcnews.com

The selection debate also lands in the context of England’s wider attacking planning under Tuchel, where Jude Bellingham and Saka have been viewed as central to England’s chances. BBC Sport has described both as key to England’s hopes of winning the World Cup, and Saka’s finish against France reinforced why. With returning stars such as Bellingham and Saka requiring careful management, Tuchel faced a trade-off between fitness protection and putting England’s most dangerous attacking options on the field at full strength.

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Saka said after the match that he "wanted to play more at the World Cup" and described the bronze-medal game as a chance for England to end the tournament on a high. Instead, it became a replay of the selection argument: one of England’s most productive attackers delivered three goals in Miami Gardens, while Tuchel’s earlier calculation against Argentina remained the decision under the microscope.