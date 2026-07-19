Saka’s hat-trick powers England past France for World Cup bronze

Saka struck three times as England raced to a 4-0 first-half lead and beat France 6-4 for bronze in Miami.

Bukayo Saka's hat-trick carried England past France 6-4 in Miami, and the Arsenal forward was named Player of the Match after a bronze-medal game that was effectively settled before halftime.

Saka's own point about England winning bronze in the first half holds up against the tape. England raced to a 4-0 lead before the break, and the pattern was clear: a sharp tempo, constant width, and repeated runs into the space France left behind as England stretched the back line and played forward before the defense could reset.

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That early margin mattered because the second half turned into a different match. France cut the deficit and forced England into a frantic, stop-start spell that felt more like a shootout than a third-place game, but Saka kept England ahead by finishing his third goal in the 6-4 win. ESPN's game analysis listed the result as France 4-6 England on July 18, 2026, reflecting the wild final score after a match that never settled into a normal rhythm.

The performance added another line to Saka's World Cup record. One search result noted that he became only the fourth England player ever to score a hat-trick at a FIFA World Cup, a rare feat that underlined how central he was to England's deepest tournament run in years. Before the tournament, Reuters reported that Saka was prepared to push through Achilles pain in his bid to play, a context that made his output in Miami stand out even more.

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England's bronze medal also answered a scoreline-heavy night that saw the team turn early pressure into an uncatchable lead and then survive France's response. In a match where the goals kept coming, Saka's first-half surge set the tone, and his third goal sealed a result that left England with third place and France with too much to undo.