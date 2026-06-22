Salah inspires Egypt's first-ever World Cup win over New Zealand

Egypt erased a 1-0 deficit in Vancouver to beat New Zealand 3-1, with Mohamed Salah scoring and setting up the comeback.

Egypt finally had its first men’s World Cup win, and Mohamed Salah drove the comeback. Trailing New Zealand 1-0 at BC Place in Vancouver, Egypt responded with three goals after halftime to win 3-1 on Sunday, June 21, 2026, and climb to the top of Group G.

Finn Surman put New Zealand ahead in the 15th minute, a lead that held through the break. FIFA said it was the first time Egypt had ever gone into half-time behind in a World Cup fixture, a striking first for a side that had appeared in the tournament four times without a victory before 2026.

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The turnaround began with Mostafa Zico’s equaliser in the 58th minute, then Salah struck in the 67th with the goal that changed the match and brought his international tally to 68. Trézéguet added a third in the 82nd minute to close out a result built on Egypt’s patience and on Salah’s ability to tilt the game when the pressure rose. Salah also created another goal, a reminder that his influence extended beyond the scoreline, and FIFA named him Superior Player of the Match.

Илья Хохлов via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

The win came before a sellout crowd, with Egypt’s red-clad supporters lifting their voices after Salah scored and rising for a standing ovation when he was substituted in the 85th minute. Egypt moved top of Group G with four points after opening with a 1-1 draw against Belgium, while New Zealand, which had started with a 2-2 draw against Iran, stayed in the hunt for its own first World Cup victory. Egypt’s final group match was set against Iran on Friday, and the result in Vancouver gave the country a landmark that could redefine what its men’s team expects at football’s biggest stage.