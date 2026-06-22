Salah inspires Egypt’s first World Cup win over New Zealand

Salah’s 69th Egypt goal sparked a 3-1 comeback over New Zealand, sealing the Pharaohs’ first men’s World Cup win in Vancouver.

Mohamed Salah did more than flip a scoreline at BC Place. His left-footed finish in a quick one-two near the penalty spot pushed him to 69 goals in 118 matches for Egypt, making him the country’s all-time leading scorer and turning a World Cup comeback into a national milestone.

Egypt beat New Zealand 3-1 in Group G on June 21, 2026, in Vancouver, and the result carried historical weight well beyond three points. It was Egypt’s first victory in the men’s World Cup, the first World Cup meeting between Egypt and New Zealand, and a match that had been framed before kickoff as a meeting between two teams still searching for a maiden World Cup win.

The pressure on Salah was unmistakable. Pre-match reports had him on 68 international goals, already the face of Egypt’s attack and the standard-bearer for a generation that has spent years trying to translate regional dominance into global relevance. At BC Place, the Liverpool forward delivered the kind of moment that defines a career, not just a match, first scoring the go-ahead goal and later supplying an assist as Egypt completed the comeback.

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That combination mattered as much as the strike itself. Egypt had opened Group G with a 1-1 draw against Belgium, while New Zealand came in after a 2-2 draw with Iran, leaving both sides under pressure to turn competitive performances into a win. Salah’s goal shifted the balance and gave Egypt the control it needed to finish the job against the All Whites.

For Egypt, the significance stretches beyond one summer tournament. The national side has long measured itself against the promise of players like Salah, and this was the rare afternoon when that promise was realized on the biggest stage. Becoming Egypt’s all-time leading scorer and helping deliver the country’s first World Cup win put his personal record and his national legacy on the same line.

Илья Хохлов via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

The result left Egypt in a stronger position to advance from Group G, but the larger message was already clear in Vancouver. Salah did not simply score another goal. He delivered the strike that marked a turning point for Egypt in World Cup history.